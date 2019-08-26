Syrian refugee family makes new roots in Rutland

After fleeing the war in Syria, a refugee family is rebuilding a life across the globe in a small city in Vermont.

Hussam Alhallak's family arrived in Rutland in January 2017. It was part of a plan that was announced by the former mayor to relocate up to 100 refugees from Syria and Iraq, a plan that divided the community.

But just three families arrived before Republican President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travelers from certain majority-Muslim countries.

Alhallak and his wife learned English and took accounting classes while he was working and they were raising kids. In February he got a job as a tax accountant, which he said was his dream.

The family of five will soon have a new home built by Habitat for Humanity. They say they like Rutland and the people are nice.

