Local chiropractor shares tips on staying pain-free while working from home

It's been weeks of working from home in a setup that may have stressed out people's necks and backs.

Local chiropractors say there's a right way and a wrong way to fix it.

Makeshift work areas with less than ideal seating have led to more patients for Doctors Eric and Vicki Hemmett with Hemmett Health.

That's why Dr. Vicki suggests setting up three different types of ergonomic work stations and recommends changing positions every couple of hours.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd learns why movement is key on Channel 3 This Morning.

Join the team from 5-7 a.m.