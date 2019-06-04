TSA: Loaded handgun found in BTV passenger's carry-on

TSA officers at the Burlington airport say they found a loaded gun in a man's carry-on bag over the weekend.

Officers stopped the Knoxville, Tennessee, man Saturday from bringing a loaded handgun past the checkpoint and onto an airplane.They spotted the 9 mm handgun loaded with five bullets when the man's carry-on bag went through the x-ray machine.

Burlington Police confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning. Officials say this is the second gun caught this year.

Officials are reminding passengers they are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.