TSA advises Burlington airport travelers to pack smart

The TSA is telling travelers to pack smart to save time as they head out for spring travel.

It estimates 2,800 passengers a day will be screened at the Burlington International Airport during the busiest travel days. And with so many people going through security it doesn't take much to get hung up.

They are reminding travelers to separate liquids and electronics. And in Vermont there are a couple other things that can cause delays during screening.

"One example is going to be cheese -- people like to travel with cheese, items to bring to friends and relatives, and you're going to see a lot of maple syrup as well. So that maple syrup needs to be 3.4 ounces or smaller and fit in that 3-1-1 bag," said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

Cheese can look like an explosive, so it needs to be separated. TSA says these rules all have important reasons behind them. Officials Tuesday demonstrated where people looking to harm others could hide explosives, so they aren't taking any chances.