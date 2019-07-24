TSA recruiting workers for the Burlington International Airport

The TSA says it needs more people at the Burlington International Airport and the starting pay for you would be more than $17 an hour.

The TSA hosted a one-day recruitment event at the Vermont Labor Department. TSA officials discussed officers' duties and took people through the application process. They also talked about what it's like working for the federal government and the benefits.

"I thought it was outstanding. It definitely looks like something that could turn into a, or develop into a great career for somebody, definitely. Hopefully, everything goes well for me," said Eric Jayhagen of Essex Junction.

"We like to keep the candidate pool flowing and constantly have people in the pipeline. It can take a while to get from start to finish. There's not a huge need any one time or the other. It's just us doing our due diligence," said Kate LaFond of the Burlington International Airport.

Starting pay is $17.55 an hour with benefits like paid leave and health care. TSA says the application process takes at least three months. Those hired must then complete two weeks of training in Georgia.