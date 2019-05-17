Takeaways from Northern Vermont University merger

Northern Vermont University commencements are this weekend -- Saturday at the Johnson campus and Sunday at the Lyndon campus.

The graduates will be the first to receive NVU degrees following the merger between the two campuses. It was a cost-cutting move by the Vermont State Colleges to try to keep the schools afloat at a time when several Vermont colleges are going under.

Darren Perron spoke with VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding about how the merger is working and about the state of higher education in Vermont.