Taking a knee in St. Albans for George Floyd

One month after George Floyd's death, people in St. Albans observed a moment of silence to remember him.

A few dozen people took a knee for nearly nine minutes Thursday afternoon at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. Some were staff members, but they also extended the invite to the community.

While this was focused on Black Lives Matter, organizers say it was also to raise awareness about other kinds of stigma and discrimination faced by their clients.

"We see significant injustices in lots of different ways. I know this is really about Black Lives Matter and the social justice issues around them. But really, the people we serve face injustices every single day. People with significant mental illness, people with significant intellectual disabilities. They face very similar kinds of issues," said Todd Bauman, the executive director of Northwestern Counseling.

People who wanted to take part but couldn't be there joined in via Zoom.