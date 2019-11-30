Taking advantage of Small Business Saturday

Governor Phil Scott has proclaimed Saturday as Small Business Appreciation Day in Vermont. He says 16,000 Vermonters are employed by small businesses, making up nearly 60% of the state's private workforce.

Hundreds took to Church Street today to take advantage of the deals.

Some local business owners say they've seen hundreds of customers, the most they've seen on a Small Business Saturday in years.

The holiday shopping season is officially here, and people in Burlington are opting to spend their money locally.

Stores say Small Business Saturday not only boosts sales, but gives customers a one-of-a-kind experience.

"It allows people to come in and kind of look and feel what the item they're buying feels like and talk to somebody who's more of an expert kind of in the product line," said Luke Wight, Manager of the store, Kiss the Cook.

Employees at Kiss the Cook were on their feet all day as hundreds of customers stopped to buy gifts and take advantage of the sales.

But that wasn't the case at every store.

"It's a little bit colder today than it was yesterday and I don't know if people just have different travel plans and maybe there's just not as many people in town," said Erin Brennan of 'Jess Boutique'.

Brennan says they had the same discounts Saturday as Black Friday.

Although Brennan says Saturday was significantly slower than the day before, it was much busier than any other Saturday of the year.

"Supporting something that's not a cookie cutter box store and it allows us to be individual and unique and also just supporting your community," said Brennan.