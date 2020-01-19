Taking advantage of the snow on the Rail Trail

Snowmobilers celebrated as snow blanketed much of the region Saturday night into Sunday. The Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail had thick snowmobile tracks running all along the nine mile stretch.

"We've been on the Rail Trail and, it's pretty nice it's the best I've seen this year up here anyway. It's getting to be a good base, a groomer was out and you know it's a good start going and, we get more snow here it'll be nice," said Ken Pauquette of Fairfax.

Whether you were in St. Albans, Sheldon, or Enousburg, if you lived near the rail trail, you most likely heard snowmobiles throughout the day on Sunday. and his friends have been out for most of the day.

Even greenhorn trail riders knew that it was a good day for snowmobiling. Owen Greenwood was out riding with his father and little sister, he says that it's a great first experience for him.

"This is my first year actually snowmobiling on Vermont V.A.S.T. trails," he said, "This is good conditions for what we have right now, there could be a little more snow."

It wasn't just snowmobilers enjoying the powder, dogs were having a ball as well. Tim Barrow is visiting family in St. Albans, and says that he utilizes the rail trail every time he visits, whether its the summer time, or the middle of winter.

"I've walked on it over the last four or five years," he said, "it's a beautiful trail, very natural it's never really packed; If somebody wants to get out and just kind of enjoy nature in the day this is a good way to do it."

While riders are hoping for more snow in the days to come, they say this weekend has been a great start.

