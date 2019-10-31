Taking care of first responders after tragedy

As the community came together Thursday to remember the two little boys lost to a fire in North Hero, we also wanted to know what is being done to support the responders who were on scene dealing with the tragedy. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the chaplain and volunteer firefighter whose focus is making sure our first responders get the mental health help they need.

Many of our viewers who reacted to the news of this tragedy expressed thoughts and prayers for the Maltais family. But several of you also said you hoped the first responders were getting help. And I found out they are.

"It really rattled folks on scene. It really did." That's what North Hero Fire Chief Michael Murdoch told WCAX News after the house fire on Oct. 19 that left one of his firefighter's homes destroyed and, more heartbreakingly, their two young sons dead.

"The amount of resources that were sent our way was just overwhelming," Murdoch said. "In my 30 years with this department, 20 as chief, I've never seen that kind of outreach and we welcomed it because it was needed."

One of those resources was mental health services. Not just for the Maltais family but for the fire departments and rescue crews who responded to that scene.

"This is one of those things I'm committed to for the long haul," Bill Elwell said.

Elwell is a chaplain and runs First Responder Core Wellness. He was called to North Hero right away. While responders worked to process the scene, he and licensed mental health clinicians with the state were keeping an eye on them.

"The crisis that we're there to deal with is not necessarily the event, it's the crisis response within a person's body that affects them physically, emotionally, spiritually," Elwell said.

It's something he knows firsthand. He's been doing this kind of counseling for 20 years after 15 years as a firefighter.

"I'd gone through a number of significant traumas and ultimately culminated with a fatal house fire where I really wished I could have gotten the person out and couldn't. Dealing with the stress that came after that had to be done. The bucket was full as some of us say," Elwell said.

So he knows how critical it is for first responders to process what they're feeling, especially after a tragedy like North Hero. His job is to bring tools-- supported by licensed mental health providers-- to the table to help people work through the mental and emotional fallout.

"A lot of the reactions in our body, it's foreign to us in a time like that if we're not expecting it. And if we've always been able to work through things and move on and now all of a sudden our body doesn't do that, speaking from my own experience from 20 years ago, it's terrifying," Elwell said.

Chief Murdoch told me he's glad to see more focus on mental health among first responders. And said he made the debriefing sessions mandatory for his department because of how critical they are.