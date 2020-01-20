Talent Skatepark reopens on Burton campus

A Chittenden County skatepark is back open in a new location after being closed for much of last year.

Monday was opening day at Talent Skatepark in Burlington. It started with a skateboarding clinic for new and returning youth members.

The skatepark closed its doors in South Burlington in August 2018 because of financial troubles. But the owners have now transformed it into a nonprofit and are also getting help from Burton Snowboards, moving into a vacant space on the company's Burlington campus.

Owner Hannah Wood says so many skateboarders signed up for opening day, they had to add another clinic Monday to fit everyone in.

She says she is extremely happy to be back in business and that so many of her skateboarders have returned. "As the kids were coming in this morning, seeing the faces that I hadn't seen in a long time, in winter hats with little red noses instead of helmets -- it feels awesome," Wood said.

The skatepark will only be open on the weekends for the rest of January, but they will be open seven days a week as of February first.