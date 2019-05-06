Talking about teen suicide

The Vermont 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Survey found 11-percent of Vermont teens have made a suicide plan and 5-percent made an attempt.

This week is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Week. It's an effort to engage providers and the public about mental health and its impact on everything else.

This year's theme is Suicide Prevention: Strategies That Work. Galen Ettllin spoke with University of Vermont child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew about the report's findings and what is being done to tackle the problem.

More Resources:

Vermont Suicide Prevention Center

Suicide Hotline:

CALL 800-273-TALK or TEXT 741741