Tandem club brings joy of cycling to vision impaired

A unique group in California is bringing the joys of cycling to the blind and visually impaired, transforming lives through tandem biking.

Rocky Camp is ready to ride despite having a condition that robbed him of his sight. A veterinarian and triathlete, the 65-year-old struggled with the diagnosis of retinitis pigmentosa. "Feeling isolated, dependent, fearful," Camp said.

His condition took a toll, not just emotionally. "I was definitely getting weaker and I didn't have the endurance that I used to have and it came back very quickly," Camp said.

He credits Dave White with helping him pedal across Southern California. In 2007, White started "The Blind Stokers Club." A captain with vision is paired with a blind partner called a stoker.

"We will take and support a stoker who wants to ride recreationally, once or twice a month, all the way to someone who wants to compete," White said.

Research shows people with vision loss are more likely to suffer from depression. Psycologists say cycling can improve mood and relieve anxiety and stress.

"I love just looking and seeing the smile and the expressions when we go different places or go downhill or feel a breeze come across us," White said.

"I feel normal," Camp said. He's enjoying experiences he thought were lost forever. "There's a chance my kids may get this, It's a genetic disease and I want to be a good example to them that life will go on."

He's says it's all part of the journey.

