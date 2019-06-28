Target of child porn sting rams cop cars trying to escape

Police say a target in a sting operation damaged cruisers and hurt several cops as he tried to escape.

It happened Friday morning in a parking lot off Sherry Road in South Burlington.

Investigators tell us they lured a suspect in an online child pornography case to the area, and when he realized what was happening, he used his car to try to escape. Police say he rammed into four vehicles and hurt officers.

"There were a couple of injuries to our officers, all up at the hospital right now getting checked out. All minor, maybe a broken finger that we know of, some scrapes and bruises," South Burlington Police Lt. Gregg Jager said.

Police say the suspect abandoned his car and tried to run off but they caught him. He was not hurt.

Investigators are still working out what charges the man will face.