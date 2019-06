We have an important recall to tell you about. Target is recalling some children's boots.

The recall covers toddler rain boots with a unicorn horn. The horn can break off and poses a choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says no one has been hurt but the boots should immediately be returned to Target.

The boots were sold in multiple colors and sizes. Click here for more details. You can return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.