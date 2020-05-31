Target temporarily closing some stores amid nationwide protests

Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country over the death of George Floyd.

Included are stores in Minnesota, California and New York. You can view the full list of store closures on Target’s website.

In a statement released Saturday, the Minneapolis-based company said its focus is on employee safety and “helping our community heal.”

Target said workers impacted by the closures will still be paid “for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.”

The company is also helping its local community. Target said it will provide essentials to people living in areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul where the protests caused the most damage.

Looters ransacked a Target in Minneapolis. An Atlanta location was also damaged by demonstrators.

George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis. A former police officer has been charged in his death.

