Task force finishes plan for child education center's future

A plan to create a sustainable future for an organization serving communities in southern Vermont has been completed.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports more than 20 task force members finished a six-month effort to envision a road map for the success of Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development.

The group came to the conclusion that no building or property belonging to the organization should be sold off for at least two years. In addition, leasing rates for property should be increased to fair market value. The group also highlighted the need to make more of an effort to rent out space for events.