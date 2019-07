A task force has been formed to improve an area of the North Country.

Officials say they are trying to spur economic growth in the town of Jay, New York. They want to do this by growing its tourism sector along with increasing housing.

The group is looking into the idea of Jay being a hub for people who work in the Plattsburgh area to consider the commute.

This week, the task force will be emailing an employee housing survey to employers to see how needs are being met.