Task force to look at Adirondack High Peaks crowds

In the wake of new parking restrictions in the Adirondack High Peaks this summer, New York officials are taking additional steps to address overcrowding.

A view of cars parked bumper to bumper for miles along Route 73 and other popular spots in the summer is not uncommon. But the cars along the road can make for an unsafe experience.

"It's a big open road, a lot of them go really fast. There's really no one here to stop them or nothing to stop it. It can be really scary if you are trying to get out on this side of your car and you have to time it just perfectly," said Logan Place, as he headed out for a hike earlier this fall.

Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson fears some of these problems can leave a negative impression on travelers and that might keep from them visiting again. "If you were on your vacation and you planned, organized and spent money to get somewhere and then there was no place to park, no place to get information -- it doesn't make for a good experience and you might not want to come back," he said.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation also sees this problem and that's why they started a task force to battle the overcrowding in the Adirondack High Peaks. It's tasked with looking to save natural resources, protecting the tourist economy and ensuring the quality of life for those who live in the surrounding area.

"It's really balancing three different concerns and it's a complicated problem," Wilson said.

The task force kicks off December 5th and the meetings will continue throughout the winter season, aiming to find solutions to getting visitors information, parking and bathrooms at trailheads and parks in the Adirondacks.

Keene has a population of 1,100 and Wilson says they take a lot of the brunt when it comes to budgeting for this, using taxpayer dollars to shuttle hikers to and from trails. "The number of people who come is more than a town our size has the resources to deal with. This planning process, I think, is going to give us a tool to address this in a really thought out way," he said.

It's still in the very early stages but Wilson is hopeful that they'll come up with short and long term solutions to have people keep coming and checking out the Adirondacks.

