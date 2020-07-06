Tattoos, manicures will be available as NYC enters Phase 3

Tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses like nail salons will be allowed to welcome customers in New York City starting Monday, as it enters Phase 3 of reopening.

The rest of the state’s regions have already moved into Phase 3.

New York City will still be more limited, as officials decided last week to hold off on allowing indoor dining indefinitely out of concerns that it would cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 533 new confirmed cases of the virus reported around the state on Saturday, with 8 deaths.

7/5/2020 10:42:11 AM (GMT -4:00)

