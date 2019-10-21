Tax department worker pleads guilty to embezzling money

A Vermont Tax Department worker has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the state.

Chelsea Hoadley admitted in court Friday to changing a loved one's 2012 and 2015 tax return by increasing the employer withholding claim. It allegedly happened four times from October through December of last year. Police say the 26 year-old Greensboro Bend resident then deposited that extra cash into her own account. She is accused of using the $15,773 to make payments on a personal loan, car loan and mortgage.

According to court paper work, when asked why she did it, Hoadley told an investigator: "I don't know why I did it it all. It seemed like a good idea at the time because my mortgage company was after me and I don't know why I got that idea in my head."

Hoadley was sentenced to 18 months to 3 years, all of which was suspended except for 90 days of home confinement furlough.

Among other penalties, she was ordered to complete a 3-year probation and participate in a Community Justice Center/Reparative Board.

