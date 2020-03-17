Tax evader's resentencing hearing canceled, court closed

The resentencing of a man who was in an armed standoff with U.S. marshals in 2007 has been canceled due to the closing of the federal court in New Hampshire over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Edward Brown, was sentenced to 37 years in prison after the monthslong standoff in 2007 at his home in Plainfield.

His wife, Elaine Brown, received a 35-year sentence, but a judge decided in January she could be released after serving over 12 years.

Prosecutors recommended that Edward Brown, who served about the same amount of time, be resentenced to 30 years to life imprisonment. His March 24 hearing was canceled until further notice.

