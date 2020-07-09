Tax filing deadline looms near

With all the changes during the pandemic, you may have put off filing your taxes. Now, the deadline to get them in is quickly approaching.

You now have less than a week to get your taxes in!

The deadline is normally April 15 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS and state of Vermont extended the deadline until July 15 to help families that were struggling financially.

As for your refunds, Vermont Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio told our Cat Viglienzoni they've been getting those out despite the pandemic.

"At this point, we still have some folks who are waiting for their refund. That's normal. Some of those came in just a couple days ago, some are longer than that. We've issued more than 90% of those that have been requested at this point. Which is, again, fairly traditional," Bolio said.

The tax department tells us Wednesday is also the deadline for you to file your homestead declaration forms. They're estimating that 30,000 of you still need to submit them. And you could face a financial penalty from your town if you don't. You can do that for free on their website.

Watch the video to see the full interview with the tax commissioner.