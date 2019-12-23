Teaching children gratitude that goes beyond the holidays

Teaching children to be more grateful and positive -- not just during the holidays but throughout the year -- is no easy task. But there are some ways to teach gratitude to kids.

For the Mclaughlin family, breakfast isn't just about burying your head in a bowl of cereal. It's about expressing gratitude and practicing kindness.

Alexandra Mclaughlin, a mother of four, says one way she teaches her children to be more grateful is by making time for chores. "They can see what is being part of a family. That it's not mom does all the work and I can just sort of breeze through, so my hope is also to have my boys and my daughters to do well when they're adults," she said.

"The first tip for teaching is to say thank you all the time," said Dr. Kathleen Berchelmann a pediatrician and mom of seven. She says that's the best place to start. "As it becomes a habit, as that child learns, at the end of every activity, every time they're departing, they're saying thank you as a full sentence. They're teaching themselves gratitude," she said.

Berchelmann says another way to teach gratitude is to keep some kind of a journal. The Mclaughlins have a jar and each week everyone writes down at least one thing they are thankful for and puts it in the jar.

"it gives them something tangible to understand what it means to be grateful, because there's so much talking at your children and so even though the younger ones are great at saying please and thank you, they may not know why they're saying it," Mclaughlin said.

She says it's all about taking the time to appreciate each other and what you have.

