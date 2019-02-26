Teaching teens to manage their money

Adulting is hard. That's the theme at this year's Mad City Money, teaching students the importance of managing their money.

Three-hundred teens spent the day at SUNY Plattsburgh attempting to stay debt-free in a mock "Game of Life."

"I don't know how to budget money because I spend an unreasonable amount of money, so this is a good way to learn how to budget myself," said Lestyn Williams, a student.

The CV TEC seniors are assigned a job.

"So I'm a paralegal," student Alex Palmer said.

"A TV broadcast technician," Williams said.

And they get a monthly wage to live off.

"I'm making $2,192 a month," Palmer said.

They also have a spouse and children. So with calculators in hand, they need to learn how to plan a monthly budget for their families.

"It doesn't matter whether you are a 4-year-old or whether you are a 100-year-old, you still need to live within your means and a lot of Americans don't do that," said Jody Carpenter of UFirst Federal Credit Union.

The first stop for many of the students was a set of wheels.

"I just bought a new truck," Palmer said.

Others were a little more cautious with their spending.

"All I heard in my head was my mom saying, 'Go check your credit.' I don't know why, but thanks, Mom," Williams said.

Those working behind the tables tried to entice the students to spend more than they might need to-- a real-life problem they could face.

Amy Provost, a realtor at Coldwell Banker, worked to sell the kids houses.

"Our job is to sell, have the students pick a very expensive house or apartment and try to get them to spend all of their money," Provost said.

Besides picking a home and a car, the students also needed to think about child care and food. But they could also go to the mall, get their hair done and other fun and tempting things.

"I've only been to like three places and I only have a little bit over $1,000 left for the month, so I'm trying to budget myself a little more," Williams said.

Most importantly, the students are learning what it takes to live a successful financial life.

"I don't want to go in debt when I'm older because I have to worry about student loans, a car and all this other stuff," Williams said.

"Learning how to budget is a big one because I've never done this," Palmer said. "So, it's great to learn."

The program was funded through a grant at UFirst Credit Union and they hope that more schools will participate.