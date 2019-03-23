Teaching visitors about maple can be as rewarding as tasting it

It is all things maple this weekend.

Sugar houses across the state are continuing the tradition of opening their sugar house doors for the annual Maple Open House Weekend. With over 100 participating sugar houses the Vermont Maple Sugarers Association is expecting between 30,000 to 40,000 visitors to the state for this weekend.

We stopped at Mountain View Maple Saturday in Richmond. They said that it has been a slow start to the year but the current weather has them optimistic for the rest of the season. They added that this weekend is one of their favorite weekends of the year

"Seeing all of the young kids, seeing the people who have never experienced it, we had some folks from Washington state whom had never been in a sugar house. It is so much fun to explain the whole process," said Jim Giroux of Mountainview Mapleworks.

The open house weekend continues Sunday all across the state.

