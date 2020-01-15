Tech jobs dominate new list of best occupations

Tech jobs are dominating a new list of the best occupations in America, and that trend is expected to continue.

Philip Thomas is a New York software engineer building websites for companies across the nation. His title is "front end engineer," which according to the job-rating firm Glassdoor, is the top job in America for 2020. It's based on job satisfaction, salary and job openings.

"It's rewarding because you get to build things people use every day -- potentially millions of people. And so you can make changes and you have them in the hands of users very quickly, so it's a really short loop from building something to putting it in peoples hands," Thomas said.

Last year, tech jobs were just 5 of the top 10. This year, for the first time ever, the top seven jobs are in tech fields, including data scientist and software engineer.

"Every company is a technology company in this day and age. So, we're going to continue to see tech jobs reign at the top of the best jobs list," said Glassdoor's Sarah Stoddard.

The highest non-tech job on the list is a speech pathologist, coming in at number 8. That position pays an average of $71,000 a year.

Overall, the survey finds many health care jobs in the top 50. "There's always going to be a demand for people looking for medical attention," Stoddard said.

But Glassdoor expects tech jobs will continue to grab the top slots in the years to come. Thomas says, rightly so. "It has great pay and you have location flexibility, time flexibility, and because it's such an in-demand job, people get treated well in the industry," he said.