Technical difficulty stymies Vermonters trying to file for unemployment

If you're having problems filing your unemployment insurance claim, you're not alone.

The Vermont Department of Labor says it had a technical difficulty and you have until Friday at 4 p.m. to file.

The issue has since been resolved by the Labor Department, but some people were told to reset their PIN number. You can call Claimant Assistance to reset the PIN number or if you have other issues with filing your weekly claim.

WCAX News reached out to the Labor Department to find out what the error was but had not yet heard back when this story was published.