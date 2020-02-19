Technology offers new tools to donate to charities

Technology is changing the way people give to causes they care about.

Dakarai Mills didn't want gifts for his most recent birthday. Instead, he set up a fundraiser on his Facebook page for a cause he cares about. "I saw a lot of my friends doing it. It just seemed like the new way of giving back to society and doing your part," Mills said.

He grew up near the beach and wanted to raise money for the nonprofit organization The Ocean Cleanup.

Millions are now using social media in a similar way. Facebook says its users have donated more than $3 billion to various charities through the platform in the last five years.

"I think the traditional way of doing fundraisers from our generation are hard," Mills said. "Where this is just a five dollars can go a long way and you click the app and you are done."

In 2013, Joe Teplow and Jeff Dobrinsky wanted to create a new way for people to donate. They launched "Good Today," an online newsletter where subscribers pledge a few dollars every month. Each day, they share information about a cause. With a click, users can send 25 cents to one of two organizations tackling the issue.

"So, for example, today we are featuring ovarian cancer. Here is one charity that is supporting a cure and one that is helping families deal with this," Teplow said.

"Good Today" now has 7,500 subscribers. They've raised more than $400,000 to fight everything from childhood cancer to human trafficking.

"We are all giving a small amount together so we are having a massive impact," Teplow said.