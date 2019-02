A 15-year-old student is arrested in Beekmantown for making terroristic threat online.

Photo: MGN Online

Beekmantown Central School District worked with law enforcement after a social media post circulated, showing a fabricated photo of a student with weapons and threatening comments.

Police say after an investigation, the threat was not a credible threat.

New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department say they will have extra patrols tomorrow morning.