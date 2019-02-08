Teen builds his own prosthetic arm out of Legos

David Aguilar has been building Legos since he was 5, locking pieces together with just one hand because he was born without his lower arm.

"As a child, I was like very nervous to be in front of other guys because I was different," Aguilar said.

But that didn't stop the Spanish teenager from building a brighter future.

"This is the first prosthetic," he said. "I call it MK1 because it looks like an Ironman arm."

The fully functional robotic arm made of Legos bends and flexes and is powered by an electric motor.

The 19-year-old bioengineering student from Spain has built four models of the Lego limb. The young inventor runs a YouTube channel under the nickname "Hand Solo" to show people with disabilities that nothing is impossible.

"I can understand how people feel when they feel bad about themselves," Aguilar said.

One he finishes college, his dream is to make more Lego prosthetics for those who can't afford traditional replacements.

"To make them feel like a "normal" person," he said.

Aguilar expects his obsession with Legos to continue. After all, they're now a part of him.

He first tried to build a Lego prosthetic when he was just 9 but the plastic blocks weren't strong enough. Years later, he found new versions of the blocks that get the job done.