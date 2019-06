The Vermont State Police have identified the juvenile who was behind the wheel during a deadly Westminster crash that killed a teen passenger.

They say Owen Perry, 16, of Westminster was driving the morning of May 18th when he lost control on Morse Brook Road and hit several trees.

Vincenzo Ruggiero, 15, one of two passengers in the car, died from his injuries.

Police have said speed was a factor in the crash. There's no word on if Perry will face any charges.