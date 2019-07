An Indiana teen is dead following an apparent drowning in Massena, New York.

Police say Aiden Thacker, 19, was reported missing Monday afternoon while swimming with a friend in the St. Lawrence River near Long Sault Dam. They say both were swept toward the dam by the strong current. The friend was able to swim to shore, but lost sight of Thacker.

Multiple agencies searched into the evening. His body was found down river from the dam just after 7 p.m.