Franklin County teen charged with stalking, lewd conduct

A Franklin County teen is facing multiple charges including stalking and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Police say a Sheldon woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon saying a man was watching her while she was gardening and that he was exposing himself.

When troopers got to the scene, the 16-year old had run off. They caught him shortly after and they say he had four knives on him.

After several interviews, police learned that the teen had exposed himself to several women and children walking and biking on the rail trail near Mill Street in town.

He will appear in family court Thursday.