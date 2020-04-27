Northfield teen charged with pointing gun at a neighbor

A Northfield teen is expected in court Monday after police say he pointed a gun at a neighbor.

Police say it happened on Sunday in Northfield. They say a neighbor saw Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, speeding up the road. The neighbor followed Cherkasov to his home where he told him to slow down. That's when police say Cherkasov took out a gun and pointed it at the neighbor.

Cherkasov was released and is facing reckless endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.