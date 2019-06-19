NY teen rescued after falling off 400-foot cliff

A rescue in Albany County, New York, has emergency workers in awe, after a climber survived a 400-foot fall in Thacher Park.

"You wouldn't believe if I had showed you this guy that he'd fallen that far," said Albany County Sheriff's Capt. Dennis Wood.

On Saturday, first responders say a 19-year-old climbed over a barrier, lost his footing and fell straight down 150 feet off the cliff, then rolled 250 more in treacherous conditions.

They say the 70 degree incline made the rescue a tough mission. Not to mention, one responder says he's made about two dozen rescues at the park and this is only the second survival story in 20 years. "I've never seen someone fall that far and survive, ever," said Capt. Wood

The climber is still in critical condition.