Teen says he was frisked by federal agents, BPD responds

A Burlington teen says he was unfairly targeted by federal agents outside his home.

The teen says city police did not offer much support when he told them he was the victim of racial profiling.

16-year-old Phin Brown voiced complaints through a video posted on Facebook.

He describes an encounter with federal agents outside his home, claiming that without warning, he was pushed up against a car and frisked.

We asked Burlington Police about the encounter. Chief Brandon del Pozo responded in a press release saying the federal agents were with the Secret Service on official business.

He writes the BPD "does not interfere with federal agents who are performing their official duties or have the authority to investigate their conduct.

The Chief adds that they are not in a position to render public opinions about their work.

Chief del Pozo says Burlington officers have known Phin Brown since he was a toddler, and have looked out for him growing up in what he calls an "extremely challenging environment."

Del Pozo adds it's clear Brown feels let down by the police response and they are continuing to meet with the teen and his family.