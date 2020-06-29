Teenager accused of stabbing in Swanton

An 18-year-old woman is facing a charge, accused of stabbing a man in Swanton.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night in the area of County and Beebe Road. A 19-year-old male was found with a stab wound to the chest, he was taken to the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries. Police say he could not identify the person responsible for the stabbing.

After an investigation, 18-year-old Nicole Brace was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is due in court on Tuesday.