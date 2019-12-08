Teenager dies in Searsburg crash

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a two car crash in Searsburg.

Just before noon Sunday, Vermont State Police say Pooja Meyer, 19 of Guilford, was traveling east on Route 9, near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Road, when she passed another vehicle. After passing, police say Meyer lost control of her vehicle, and crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with a tractor trailer truck.

Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Route 9 was closed for over 7 hours on Sunday.

The driver of the truck was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.