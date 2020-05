A New York teenager is dead after a UTV crash in Peru.

Police say three teens were riding a 2019 Mahindra Retriever UTV on a dirt trail when it flipped onto the passenger side. Emily Hayden, 17, was partially thrown and pinned under the vehicle and died from her injuries.

Police say Emily Coons, 13, was driving. Coons and Madison Laporte,12, were both sent to the hospital for evaluations.

Police say no one was wearing helmets or seat belts.