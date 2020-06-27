Teenager surprised with bass boat by Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish pulled off a surprise for a Vermont teenager and his family.

Noah Crogan, 16, arrived at the Apple Island Marina in South Hero Saturday morning thinking he was just going to check out a friend’s bass boat. He didn’t realize he would be getting one of his own.

“I was so surprised and so excited. I couldn’t believe it," Crogan said. "I just love fishing. It’s my favorite thing to do. This will make it a lot easier.”

Noah’s entire family was surprised, too.

“I had no idea what was planned other than to arrive at 10 o’clock and everything else was kind of left a secret, even to me. So I was shocked when I heard the sirens and saw them coming around the corner pulling his boat," Crogan's mom Lisa Austin said.

Noah has bilateral bronchiectasis, tracheomalacia, and primary immune deficiency. He's been with Make-A-Wish for a year now. His first wish was to go on a cruise, but after COVID hit, he switched up his request and he says he's happy he did.

“I’m glad I got the boat. I think it’ll be really fun for me and my friends and family to go out and go fishing," he said.

Along with his boat, Crogan also got new fishing gear to go with it. After opening presents, he got behind the wheel and took his new ride out on the water.