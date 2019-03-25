Teens accused of electronic bullying in suicide attempt

Colchester's police chief is speaking out about a high-schooler who tried to kill herself because he says she was tormented by two teenage girls from a neighboring community. Now, those two are facing charges.

The victim is an 18-year-old student at Colchester High School. Police say she and her friends were sent numerous messages and video clips targeting the victim. She then intentionally overdosed on acetaminophen in January. She survived but her liver is forever damaged.

Police want teens to realize that bullying can carry serious consequences.

"There are the consequences from the legal point of view but we also want to make sure that people are aware that a life was in jeopardy because of this. And there are real consequences to these kinds of things," Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen said.

The girls accused of bullying are both 16 and attend Essex High School. They were cited to appear in Vermont Family Court in Burlington. Each faces a charge of disorderly conduct by electronic means.

Since they are going to family court, we will not know if or how they're punished.