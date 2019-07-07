Police still investigating graffiti in St. Albans

St. Albans police are trying to determine if two teens are responsible for all the graffiti appearing in the city.

Kamal Shilling and Caleb Pearl are scheduled to appear in court later this month for unlawful mischief. Police say the two teens had been spray-painting and vandalizing multiple areas around St. Albans. But the case isn't closed.

They're still analyzing graffiti found on Hudson Street, to see if the teens were involved or if someone else is behind it.

"Graffiti is damaging property. So there's public property, there's private property that people pay money for, people pay taxes on that they want to look nice. When individuals come and vandalize by putting whatever it is that they want to put on there, it takes away from the beauty of the city, it takes away from the people of Vermont, and we want to make sure that everybody has something that's nice to look at and know that their tax dollars are going to a good cause," said Officer Joshua Serna of the St. Albans Police Dept.

Police say the type of graffiti is commonly called tagging. Anyone who sees the vandalism is encouraged to contact them.