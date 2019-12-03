Teens get hands-on look at future in engineering

Fifty high school juniors in Northern New York got a hands-on look Tuesday at what a future in engineering may look like.

Champlain Valley Educational Services is testing the New Visions Applied Engineering Program.

Fifteen schools from around the North Country joined CV-TEC and local engineers to see if they had what it took to build a shelter. The students were paired up with kids they had never met and given supplies like cardboard, duct tape and other items. The idea was to see if students would be interested in CVES' new engineering program offered to seniors. It pairs seniors with local engineers, with the ability to earn college credit.

"We believe very strongly that not only in engineering, a critical field nationally but locally we have many engineering jobs and highly technical positions that aren't being filled. There is a job shortage in the North Country and we would love for our students to become engineers and then come back and be successful engineers here in the North Country," said Mark Davey, the CVES superintendent.

CVES said the program was so successful, they will have two more "experience days" before the school year ends.