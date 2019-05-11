Teens get on board with boat project

If you've driven through Main Street in Middlebury over the last few weeks, then you've probably noticed a sailboat sitting in one of the storefront windows. The boat called, The Edge of Glory, will be raffled off on Monday.

Six teenagers from the Addison Central Teens Center built the boat from scratch during their February and April school vacations. They showed up every morning at the Hannaford Career Center and worked throughout the day. They had a little help from boat builder, Ed McGuire and several other volunteers from St. Stephen's Church.

"I didn't know that you had to take a whole plank of wood and bend it and clamp it with glue and nails," Middlebury High School Junior, Zoe Hill said. "So I thought that part was very interesting when we got the whole body of the boat done, because it was actually looking like a boat."

At first the teens had a sinking feeling about the idea, but once they started the workshop, they got on board pretty quickly.

"I want to be an artist when I'm older, so I'm going to put in my art portfolio for my future," Hill said.

The Addison Central Teens Center has been around for about eleven years. It provides a welcoming and safe environment for all teenagers in the community after school gets out. Not only is it a place to hang out, but the teens have opportunities to plan and participate in activities, special events and community service.

"What we really try to do is create a place where kids can be themselves and I think one of the things we really try to make sure is, is that there's a place for a kids to learn things, but also have that safety net," Interim Program Manager, Devon Karpak said.

"I never imagined this level of emotional connection and feeling like the things that I do here, really really matter," Youth Health and Success AmeriCorps member, Cicilia Robison said.

The Center is located at the Recreation Park near Mary Hogan Elementary School in Middlebury.

