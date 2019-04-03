Teens to face charges in St. Johnsbury shooting

We now know what charges two teens will face after a St. Johnsbury man was shot twice in the back Tuesday.

Arther Butler and John Emerson

Police say Arthur Butler, 17, of Topsham, fired the gun and hit Brandon Delude. Butler is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Then, investigators say Butler and John Emerson, 18, of Newbury, ran away. Emerson is charged as an accessory.

The teens are due in court this afternoon.

Tuesday, they turned themselves in at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

Delude is listed in fair condition at the hospital.

