Telemedicine care to assist Littleton hospital

A hospital in New Hampshire's North Country has formed a telemedicine partnership with the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock for the care of newborns.

Littleton Regional Healthcare announced Friday that the service would provide real-time assessment and treatment recommendations for babies born in Littleton.

A Dartmouth-Hitchcock neonatologist will join the local beside team in Littleton to provide neonatal care and support.

