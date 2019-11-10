Telling tales

Some kids in a Burlington School were drawn into a special presentation recently.

More than sixty students from Kindergarten to third grade at the Mater Christi School were visited by Fayston, Vermont children's author and illustrator Sarah Dillard.

Dillard explained how she creates her tales and drawings.

Her first book, titled extraordinary Warren is about a chicken who strives to discover what makes him special. Dillard also has a series called "Mouse Scouts" and last year, she released the book, "I wish it would snow."

Melissa Senessack, works at Mater Christi School. She says Dillard's books inspired her young son to read. "Just seeing your child progress, from just reading to him, and being an independent reader, is wonderful. When I realized she was local, I just wanted to bring her to school. The content of her books, it's wonderful. There's a message of hope and collaboration, something that aligns beautifully with Mater Christi and what we want to instill in our children."

Dillard says, "To see someone I don't know reading my book and truly enjoying it, it's just a really wonderful feeling. I write the books and illustrate them for children and so to be able to talk to a large group of them is thrilling, really. It's really gratifying."

Dillard is working on a sequel to her book, "I Wish It Would Snow." "I don't like the rain" is due out in March.