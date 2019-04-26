Temporary boiler installed at NH hospital that lost heat, hot water

Officials say they've installed a temporary boiler at a New Hampshire hospital that lost its heat and hot water and had to transfer patients to other facilities.

The Cheshire Medical Center in Keene said in a statement Friday that it is "hopeful" the heat would be restored later in the day. A boiler malfunction Thursday morning damaged the venting system and chimney that exhausts the furnace. No injuries were reported.

Officials said 47 patients were taken to other hospitals. Medical procedures scheduled for Friday at Cheshire were put off. The hospital's outpatient clinics were not affected.

