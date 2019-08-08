Tenants evacuated during early morning apartment building fire

Fire officials are thanking quick action by some residents in a Randolph apartment building. They say a fire could have become a bigger tragedy if it weren't for their quick thinking.

Multiple people had to be evacuated from a building on North Main Street.

Fire officials say it happened early Wednesday morning.

Crews say a neighbor saw the fire through the window where it started and alerted that resident.

Officials say no one was hurt and everyone was successfully evacuated.

The cause is unknown at this time.